UW System recognizes Kwik Trip for it's partnership

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - One of Wisconsin's most popular gas stations - Kwik Trip - is being recognized for it's work with the UW System.
The UW System Regents Business Partnership Award recognizes collaborations between businesses and universities. It also honors the impact these relationships have on campuses, communities and the state.
Kwik Trip is the recipient of this year's award. The company has a long standing partnership providing many internships and opportunities for UW La Crosse students as well as students from other UW System schools.
“This award is very unique. It just was started this year,” said Vice President of the UW System Board of Regents Amy Bogost. “The regents decided how important these partnerships are across our 13 universities. Without businesses and these types of partnerships we don’t get very far.”
Kwik Trip President and CEO Scott Zietlow said the connection between the UW System and Kwik Trip is very strong.
“It’s awesome. It’s a fantastic relationship and it means so much because we are involved in the communities at every level. And then to be involved in the educational system as well and helping these students as well progress in there careers,” Zietlow said. “And you know quite honestly some of them will be our co-workers at some point in time.”
Former UWL student Hayden Knoll who was able to experience the collaboration between Kwik Trip and the UW System leading to the award is now employed with Kwik Trip.
“It’s super cool because UWL has been a big part of my journey throughout getting my education obviously,” she said. "And also pairing that with Kwik Trip which was my main employer throughout my entire life it just a super cool thing. Just having it be right here in La Crosse...Kwik Trip and UWL just seems like the perfect fit.”
Regent Bogust said that the majority of UW System graduates stay in the state and businesses partnerships are the lifeline to having UW system graduates stay in Wisconsin.
In a statement, the UW System said “each of our universities has numerous partnerships with local businesses, ranging from individual faculty advising relationships to formal research partnerships to internship and job-placement programs.”