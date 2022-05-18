UWL helped honor law enforcement officers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - UW-La Crosse hosted La Crosse County's Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony at Veterans Memorial Sports Complex.
The celebration is part of National Police Week, a week of remembrance that was started by President John F. Kennedy in 1962.
La Crosse County has held a National Police Week celebration for the last 20 years, but this year was the first year that it was hosted at UWL.
Officers from the La Crosse Police Department, UWL Police Department, La Crosse County Sheriff and other area departments were in attendance to remember those who have fallen in the line of duty.
"Every day they go out and protect and serve our communities," Allen Hill, UWL Police Dept. Chief said. "Every officer is willing to give their life. Which is part of their own legacy and it's important that we memorialize that."
UWL Chancellor Joe Gow thanked the officers for their dedication and sacrifice.