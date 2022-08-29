UWL receives grant to help fostering students

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse (UWL) has received a $70,000 grant to help students who lack the traditional support system while at school or growing up.
The Fostering Success for Independent Scholars program offers additional financial aid to students who are facing hardships, which include being in the foster care system and those who are or are at risk of being homeless.
"We know education budgets are tight every year," director of Student Support Services Stacey Narcotta-Welp said. "The fact that this funding was made available speaks volumes about the UW system and UWL's commitment to making sure an education is affordable and accessible to as many people as possible."
The program partners with Student Support Services (SSS) to provide tutoring, advising, peer mentoring and financial literacy. The grant would also provide conferences and career readiness experiences for students.
According to Narcotta-Welp, UWL typically sees under 50 students each year who identify within this category based on information provided by financial aid applications. She said the number could be higher for a multitude of reasons, or potential students don't pursue college because of these reasons.
"We want to encourage more students who are in this particular population to see college as a pathway for them," Narcotta-Welp said. "That will be something we will also be doing here at UW-L, in conjunction with our financial aid office, is figuring out how can we encourage more of those students to come."
The $70,000 grant includes an emergency fund for students in need as well as $20,000 in start-up costs. Contingent on the success of the program, UWL will continue receiving up $50,000 annually.
