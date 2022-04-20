UWL ROTC program received high honors with the MacArthur Award

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The Eagle Battalion was recognized as the best battalion in the Midwest's 3rd Brigade "Black Hawk" Great Lakes region with the McArthur Award.
The award was given by U.S. Army Cadet Commander Colonel Adam J. Lewis and command Sergeant Major Frank Guerrero III.
The region that the Eagle Battalion is in includes 42 military science programs covering ten states.
"We're actually one of the smaller programs," Military Science Instructor Master Sgt. Jonathon Peters said. "So, the fact that we beat out larger programs of 100 plus cadets, and we have about 50 or so, is an astonishment and testament to the cadets that we have in our program."
He described the Eagle Battalion as student led with faculty and staff there to guide the cadets and that they're "decision making made them the best battalion."
UWL senior and future BC in the army ROTC program, Brianna Behne, said that success comes from helping cadets in every aspect.
"Adding [ROTC] on top of classes is a struggle sometimes but we definitely work through it as a battalion," Behne said. "We make sure everybody gets those grades in a good space and then from there we go into the ROTC stuff and make sure we're hitting that and out leadership is stellar for that."
She said that ROTC has prepared her for post-graduation and is thinking about going into the Army or Army National Guard.