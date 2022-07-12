UWL Vanguards recruit prospective students

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse (UWL) relies heavily on in-person campus tours as a means of recruiting prospective families and high school students.
The two hour walking tours are led by at least one current student, known as a UWL Vanguard.
According to their page, The UWL Vanguards are students that represent the UWL student body during campus tours, Campus Close-Up programs, college fairs, high school visits, and assists the Admissions Office in recruiting high quality students to UWL.
There are between 40-45 students currently enrolled in the Vanguard program. Morgan Priem, a junior and two-year Vanguard, says it is a unique volunteer experience that she loves.
"People kind of think it's funny because we actually don't get paid," says Priem who leads around three tours per week, "but it just goes to show how much we all love it!"
One prospective students says "[she] would definitely recommend taking a tour by a student," because she feels more informed about the university and what college life is actually like.
If you are interested in becoming a UWL Vanguard, visit their page or contact the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Admissions Office for more information.