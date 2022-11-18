Vaccine-preventable disease levels on a downward trend

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) -- Vaccine-preventable disease levels are near record lows according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) but many remain under-immunized.
Monroe County Health Department Public Nurse Supervisor Kelsey Hanson said the county is seeing the same trends overall but that it's still important for people to protect themselves against preventable diseases like Hepatitis, Measles, Mumps and Rubella.
"A lot of illnesses have been actually eradicated or close to eradicated because of vaccines," Hanson said. "With the low levels that we're seeing, there's going to be potentially an uptick in some of the diseases preventable through a vaccine."
Hanson said recently they have seen an increase in people getting the flu vaccination as "influenza cases on an uptick right now - it is pretty early in the season as well."
She emphasized the importance for people to stay up to date on their vaccines - especially children.
Monroe County Health Department offers an immunization program for children underinsured or uninsured.
People can check what vaccinations they need and when they're due on the Wisconsin Immunization Registry website.