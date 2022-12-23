 Skip to main content
Valley View Mall sees last minute holiday shoppers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- As the holiday weekend approaches, people are braving the cold for some last-minute shopping. 

"The last Friday and Saturday before Christmas are busiest times and it's not stopping," Valley View Mall general manager Aimee Awonohopay said. "The foot traffic here in the mall, I do expect it to increase later today and big crowds tomorrow."

With over 40 retailers, 30 of which being national retailers, Awonohopay said "all of your favorite stores, you're going to find right here in the mall."

Valley View Mall.jpg

Retailers have noticed more and more people choosing in-person shopping over online. 

"It's been delightful to see a lot of people come to the mall because for a while there it was a little empty but now we've got more stores and therefore more people," Zales sales associate Anne Radtke said. "So, it's been nice to see more people and families coming through."

Radtke has noticed more families coming into the mall together while spending quality time together. A dad and his three kids spent time together picking out the perfect gift for mom. 

"That was delightful to see how they worked out what did mom like and what was her favorite thing - they just seemed to be really having a good time together and finding the perfect thing for mom," Radtke said.

Shopping at Zales.jpg

Two area residents were also at the mall shopping for gifts for their families. 

"We're going to hit up just about every store. We're shopping for the whole family, getting our last-minute gifts in and get something to eat," Orlando Leon said.

Foot traffic at Valley View Mall is anticipated to pick up Friday evening and on Christmas Eve before the mall closes at 6 p.m. 

