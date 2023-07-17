Van hits house, gas line in La Crosse, starts small fire

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - No one was hurt but there was damage to a home after a minivan hits it Monday afternoon in La Crosse.
The fire department went to the 2500 block of 13th Place South around 12:50 p.m. after the vehicle struck the home and it's gas meter.
No one was home at the time.
Firefighters found smoke coming from the basement and vehicle. Crews quickly put out the fire which they were able to contain to the basement.
Xcel Energy workers turned off the gas line.
La Crosse Police are investigating what led the van to strike the home. The minivan had fire and collision damage in the incident.