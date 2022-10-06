Van Orden holds law enforcement roundtable

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - Various law enforcement officers and county sheriffs took part in a roundtable discussion hosted by Republican candidate for the 3rd Congressional District Derrick Van Orden.
Current Wisconsin 1st District Congressman Bryan Steil joined Van Orden for the event.
The forum allowed all in attendance to sound off on the various challenges officers currently face. The flow and lethal concerns of fentanyl was a major topic of discussion.
"The chemicals are made in China. We need to get serious and tell them to stop sending these chemicals that get turned to deadly agents," Van Orden said. "Then we need to absolutely secure our borders and deal with those cartels that are killing American citizens with these drugs."
Van Orden stated over 100,000 citizens have died from fentanyl overdoses.
The roundtable also opened up discussions on the frustration of many officers when it came to keeping drug felons off the streets.
"This is a major issue," said Van Orden. "Dealing with those who are distributing and selling these narcotics... police officers need support from the judges and prosecutors."
Van Orden is running against Democratic State Senator Brad Pfaff. His campaign issued a statement that said, in part, "I’m the only candidate who has a track record of voting for legislation to invest in our law enforcement officers, and as Congressman, I’ll fight to make sure our emergency services have the resources they need to keep our communities safe.”