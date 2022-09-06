Van Orden holds roundtable, talks economy

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Wisconsin 3rd Congressional District Republican candidate Derrick Van Orden hosted a handful of residents to discuss recent impacts to the economy and President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan.
Those speaking shared a first-hand perspective on how they struggled paying off loans or their children's education expenses.
Signs at the event said that around 25-percent of 3rd District residents have a college degree and 9-percent have a graduate degree. They also said Democrats want the larger percentages to be responsible for paying off the amounts that come with forgiveness.
The chart detailing graduate degrees had a photo of State Senator and Democratic candidate Brad Pfaff on the wedge depicting he is one of the 9-percent with a higher level of education.
Van Orden invited President Biden to participate at the event. The President ultimately did not participate. News 19 asked Van Orden how a conversation between the two would have gone and says roundtable events like this are not the President's strong suit.
"I can't answer that question because I have failed to see President Biden sit down with people in an intimate environment like this and speak to them," Van Orden said. "It's been how many days since he's done a press conference? How many? It would be great to see him actually explain something to people for a change as opposed to hiding behind his press secretary."
Van Orden and Pfaff are looking to succeed Ron Kind on election day, which is November 8.