Van Orden introduces first legislation as Congressman

WASHINGTON (WXOW) - Representative Derrick Van Orden introduces his first legislation as a new Congressman.
The bill is for the Congress Lobbyists Act which would prohibit members of Congress from serving as lobbyists.
The 3rd District Representative also introduced a balanced budget amendment and a term limits amendment.
In a statement released by his office, he said, "We need smaller government, not more debt to pay for more government overreach-and we need more elected officials who feel called to serve the people, not enrich themselves. My bills will stop forcing taxpayers to pay for bigger government and close the revolving door between the Capitol and K Street."