Van Orden meets with area veterans

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW)- Congressman Derrick Van Orden made an appearance at the Sparta American Legion Saturday afternoon to meet with area veterans and discuss the appropriations bill.
Van Orden talked about issues concerning the proposed funding of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).
In touting the House Republicans' proposed funding of the VA, Van Orden said the Biden Administration has been dishonest in their claims that the GOP would cut 22% of the VA budget across the board.
"The Appropriations bill came out 96 hours ago and we are fully funding the Veterans Administration, fully funding the PACT Act," Van Orden said. "We are building new barracks, making sure the brick and VA centers are fully funded."
According to Van Orden, the GOP Appropriations bill provides more than $300 billion for the Department of Veteran Affairs.