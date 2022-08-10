 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Live Coverage

Van Orden ready for real campaign start

  • Updated
  • 0

Onalaksa, Wis. - (WXOW) - Republican candidate Derrick Van Orden said he was ready for the real campaign to start after Tuesday night's primary. Van Orden will face off with Democratic candidate Brad Pffaf in the November election.

van orden

Republican candidate for the 3ed Congressional District thanked his supporters after an uncontested primary and said the real campaign has officially begun.

In the wake of his uncontested primary, Van Orden first thanked his supporters for their efforts thus far throughout the process.

Moving forward he says his focus remains on the issues facing everyday people in his district.

"Gas, groceries and grandchildren," Van Orden said. "It's getting difficult to fill up your gas tank and grocery cart in the same day and people are truly worried about the future for their children."

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you