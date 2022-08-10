Van Orden ready for real campaign start

Onalaksa, Wis. - (WXOW) - Republican candidate Derrick Van Orden said he was ready for the real campaign to start after Tuesday night's primary. Van Orden will face off with Democratic candidate Brad Pffaf in the November election.
In the wake of his uncontested primary, Van Orden first thanked his supporters for their efforts thus far throughout the process.
Moving forward he says his focus remains on the issues facing everyday people in his district.
"Gas, groceries and grandchildren," Van Orden said. "It's getting difficult to fill up your gas tank and grocery cart in the same day and people are truly worried about the future for their children."