Van Orden receives endorsement from Fraternal Order of Police

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - Republican candidate Derrick Van Orden, running for the 3rd Congressional District seat, received an endorsement from a law enforcement group on Wednesday morning.
The Wisconsin State Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police officially announced their endorsement. According to the organization's President Ryan Windorf, Van Orden best understands the complex issues facing law enforcement.
In response, Van Orden began by saying how humbled he was to receive the endorsement.
"I stand with these men and women because they protect our families 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year," Van Orden said. "To deride the men and women of law enforcement itself should be criminal. They should be celebrated, we should be buying them a cup of coffee when we meet them."
The State Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police has over 2,700 members across 25 different lodges in Wisconsin.