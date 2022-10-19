Van Orden talks with veterans

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) Wisconsin Third Congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden traveled to Sparta's American Legion to spend time with veterans.
"There's no better place that I'd rather be than hanging out with my fellow Legionnaires here in Sparta."
Mr. Van Orden was beginning his 19 county tour in the last three weeks of the campaign.
"It's fantastic to be with my fellow veterans and their families. We're going to talk about issues that are affecting the veteran community."
Among the issues, health care.
Van Orden says his overall message to veterans is, "I'm here with you. I'm one of you. I served for 26 years, over 21 as a Navy SEAL. I did five combat deployments. I am a 100 percent service connected disabled veteran. . ."
Van Orden's challenger is Democrat Brad Pfaff.
Pfaff attended an event in Eau Claire where the conversation included discussions about health care, access to jobs and the suicide rate among younger people.
But, Pfaff also criticized his opponent over the Capitol riot, asking, why was Derrick Van Orden in Washington, D.C. January 6?
We asked Van Orden about that. He said, "I've put over 170,000 miles on our vehicles and the only people that have ever asked me about that or brought that up are my political opponent Brad Pfaff because he has absolutely no platform to run on and the other people that have brought that question up are activist media."