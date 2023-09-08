 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Van Orden wants PFAS and politics out of water

  • Updated
  • 0

The Town of Campbell continues to search for funding to help mitigate the effects of PFAS.

TOWN OF CAMPBELL, Wis. (WXOW) - Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R) WI 3rd Congressional District, held a press conference at the town hall in the town of Campbell, announcing his support of federal funding to support PFAS removal as well as redoing water infrastructure in the community.

van orden one

Rep. Derrick Van Orden telling Town of Campbell that it is the federal government's responsibility to clean up the PFAS in the community's water, as it was the same federal government that mandated the forever chemical being used.

"Your ability to drink water in your home in the United States of America in 2023 should not be affiliated with a political jersey," Van Orden said.

Van Orden saying he's been working on a bi-partisan bill with a Democratic colleague out of California. He also noted that PFAS were mandated by the federal government for fire fighting certain types of fires. That should hold the federal government responsible for paying for PFAS cleanup and restoration efforts. 

"And when there's issues like this I want you to know that's how I approach this," Van Orden said. "Whatever your politics are, I don't care. I don't care what anyone's politics are around this map or around this district, you have to be able to drink water."

Federal money would take time. According to Van Orden, he was hopeful that funding would begin next year. As it is a bi-partisan issue with heartfelt urgency, he noted it could be sooner rather than later.

From the state level, Wisconsin is working on a bill this fall, determining which communities get what share of the 125 million dollars designated for PFAS funding in the state budget.

Town of Campbell supervisor Lee Donahue has urged residents to contact their state representatives to make sure Senate and Assembly bills 312 include communities that currently rely on private wells, like Campbell. Additionally, letting the representatives know their views on allowing the DNR to be able to hold polluters responsible for contamination.

Contact info for local state representatives:

- Sen. Brad Pfaff: (608) 266-5490

      email: Sen.Pfaff@legis.wisconsin.gov

- Rep. Jill Billings: (608) 237-9195

      email: Rep.Billings@legis.wisconsin.gov

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Tags

Recommended for you