Vandalism at school in Black River Falls estimated at $1 million

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - Police said they're still looking for the suspects in a vandalism incident last month at a Black River Falls school that caused more than $1 million in damage.
Black River Falls Police Chief Jeremy Isensee said that the vandalism happened on August 11 at the Forrest Street Elementary School.
The damage included multiple fire extinguishers discharged inside the building, broken windows, and destruction of new construction material.
The dust, which police said was corrosive, covered walls, floors, electronic equipment, and other surfaces inside the school.
Cleaning that damage along with replacing the other damaged items cost in excess of $1 million according to police.
Chief Isensee said that the department continues to actively investigate the incident. He said they have several suspects.
At this point, they're asking the public for help with any information, which may include social media posts, related to the incident.
People can contact the Black River Falls Police Department at 715-284-9155 Monday through Friday during business hours or 715-284-5357 ext. 180 to reach the on-duty officer. Persons can also complete a statement form found on the City’s website and can remain anonymous.