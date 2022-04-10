Vendors and shoppers filled the Omni Center during the weekend craft show

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) -- The Omni Center hosted thousands of people at the Art and Craft Show.
The two-day event was host to local businesses and vendors selling homemade accessories, clothing, food, wood turned products, candles, skincare and dog treats.
Becky Herold owner of b.josephine said this event is often the start of the season for most vendors and guessed that at least a couple of thousand of people had passed through during the weekend.
"People are ready to get out in the sunshine," Herold said. "Everybody looks forward to seeing the different crafts. There's diehard crafters that just live for this show. Yesterday morning they were waiting outside and they came in troves and it's wonderful. It just makes everyone so happy."
She added that being at craft shows allows her to see what is trending at the moment or see how another homemade jeweler might use the same materials.
"It is like a family, we kind of wonder around and find each other to see what's going on and what's been happening with them," Herold said.
The Omni Center's fall show is scheduled for October 8th and 9th.