Verizon Wireless cell tower installed in Riverside Park

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A 34-foot-tall cell tower is now standing at the entrance of Riverside Park.
The Verizon Wireless cell tower was installed on Monday afternoon.
La Crosse's City Council approved plans for Verizon to build the tower back in June 2021. At the time, La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds said the city would fight the installation over cosmetic concerns, but state statues sided with Verizon.
Verizon Wireless agreed to paint the cell tower black to resemble a less obtrusive light pole.