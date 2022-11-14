Vernon Co. Sheriff: Practice safe winter driving tips

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - As the region gets ready for the first snowfall of the season, Vernon County Sheriff John Spears wants to remind drivers to use caution when traveling in winter conditions.
Winter weather can create unsafe driving conditions for drivers. Sheriff Spears released a series of tips to ensure safety on Wisconsin's roads.
· Follow state law and remember to wear your seat belt
· Avoid using cruise control in winter conditions and Reduce your speed
· Exercise caution on bridge decks as they are often slippery and ice can build up quickly
· Brake early to anticipate slippery conditions
· As required by law, remember to remain at least 200 feet from snowplows
He also reminds drivers of the state's "Move Over" Law. It requires drivers to shift lanes or slow down for a squad car, ambulance, fire truck, tow truck, utility vehicle, or highway maintenance vehicle that is stopped on the side of a road with its warning lights flashing.
Sheriff Spears also has additional tips for safe winter driving:
- Clear snow and ice from all windows and lights
- Leave plenty of room for stopping
- Know current road conditions. In Wisconsin, drivers can find out road conditions at www.511wi.gov In Minnesota, information is available at www.511mn.org, with Iowa's at www.511ia.org
- Use brakes carefully
- Watch for slippery bridge decks-black ice
- Don't get overconfident in your 4x4 vehicle
- Do not pump anti-lock brakes
- Look farther ahead in traffic than you normally do.
- Remember that trucks are heavier than cars.
- Go slow!