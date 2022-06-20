 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 104.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central
Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...At 230 pm, heat index values were near or
over 100 degrees in much of the the advisory area. With clear
skies expected, and mugginess increasing, heat dangers will
present themselves. Remember too that the forecast heat index
values are for the shade and being out in the sunshine will be
more taxing on your body.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Vernon Co. Sheriff's Office investigating suspicious deaths in Coon Valley

  • Updated
  • 0

VERNON CO., Wis. (WXOW) - The Vernon Co. Sheriff's Office and the Vernon Co. Coroner's Office are investigating suspicious deaths in rural Coon Valley.

Crime Scene

According to a press release from the Sheriff's Office, police received a call in reference to a suspicious death at around 9 p.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival to the residence, police discovered two deceased adults. The names of the deceased are being withheld until the family can be notified.

Police say there is no danger to the public and this is an ongoing investigation.

