Vernon Co. Sheriff's Office investigating suspicious deaths in Coon Valley

VERNON CO., Wis. (WXOW) - The Vernon Co. Sheriff's Office and the Vernon Co. Coroner's Office are investigating suspicious deaths in rural Coon Valley.
According to a press release from the Sheriff's Office, police received a call in reference to a suspicious death at around 9 p.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival to the residence, police discovered two deceased adults. The names of the deceased are being withheld until the family can be notified.
Police say there is no danger to the public and this is an ongoing investigation.