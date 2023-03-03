Vernon County Chief Deputy Sheriff on administrative leave

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - It's been six weeks as of today (3/3) since Chief Deputy of the Vernon County Sheriff's Office was placed on administrative leave.
Chief Deputy Nathan Campbell was placed on leave on January 20 according to the county's corporation counsel.
Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson said he was not able to comment on personnel matters when contacted by News 19 about the situation.
Instead, he provided a statement from the county's corporation counsel that said, in part:
“In response to your open records request regarding Chief Deputy Campbell, I can confirm that he has been placed on administrative leave and remains on administrative leave at this time. I don't know the date he was placed on administrative leave, though I'll get that information and provide it to you once I have it. [January 20, 2023]
Beyond the above information, your request is denied pursuant to Wis. Stats. §§ 19.36(10)(b) and (d) and because some or all of the requested records constitute attorney work product. Specifically, release of records responsive to your request at this time may impact ongoing investigation(s).
It is possible that at some point in the future, the above statutory exemptions may cease to apply to the requested records. I'm happy to provide them once that's the case..."
Campbell has held the Chief Deputy position with the Vernon County Sheriff's Office since February 2011.