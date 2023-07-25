Vernon County deputy cleared in Genoa officer involved shooting

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - No criminal charges will be brought against a Vernon County deputy related to the fatal shooting of a Genoa area man last month.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice said Tuesday that Vernon County District Attorney Timothy Gaskell made his decision regarding Vernon County Sheriff's Deputy Jonathan Brown's actions on June 16.
Brown, a 16-year-veteran of the sheriff's office, had pulled over a vehicle driven by William S. Boardman after a call for a welfare check.
During the stop, while Brown was standing on the running board of the vehicle, Boardman put the vehicle into drive and sped off. In an earlier statement from the Department of Justice, it said, "Deputy Brown gave repeated commands to stop the vehicle, which Boardman ignored. Deputy Brown then discharged his firearm, striking Boardman, who was pronounced deceased on scene."
The Wisconsin Department of Justice also released files and video related to the shooting. WXOW had made an open records request for the files. WXOW will update this story as soon as the material can be gone through.