Vernon County Fair underway in Viroqua

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) – The 166th Vernon County Fair kicked off Wednesday.
The fair, which is one of the oldest in Wisconsin has many events including an antique tractor pull, modified truck and tractor pull, demolition derby and carnival rides.
Mia Theobald, an 11 year old showing a pig at the fair said she looks forward to following in the footsteps of relatives.
"It's a family tradition,” Theobald said. “All of my family. All of my aunts. All of my uncles. My mom has shown a pig and I really enjoy it."
The fair is home to one of the more unique events in western Wisconsin. Harness racing has been at the Vernon County Fair over 150 years according to fair-board members.
“That is a very fun, very unique event that is taking place at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday,” Vivian Stephenson, Vernon County Fairest of the Fair said. “That is an event where people race in carts and horses and I encourage everyone to come and watch that event.”
The Vernon County Fair concludes Sunday at 6:00 p.m. More information about the fair can be found on the Vernon County Fair website.