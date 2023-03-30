Vernon County prepares for upcoming storm season

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW)- As March comes to an end, the Coulee Region can expect to see some April showers.
Vernon County is preparing their alert systems for the upcoming storm season.
Each city and village is equipped with at least one outdoor siren.
The sirens are used to alert the public of potential storms.
Director of Emergency Management of Vernon County Brandon Larson said they often use the siren for straight winds and tornado alerts, but that is not always the case. He advised that if you hear the siren it is important to get to safety.
"Get inside a structure whether it's a vehicle, or inside a business or a home and get more information because you might not know exactly what that is for," Larson said.
Larson said you should have multiple ways to access weather forecasts, such as television, an app or mass text alerts.
Vernon County is set to begin testing sirens monthly starting April until September on the first Monday of each month at 11 a.m.
