...The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a Flood
Watch for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
zones.

Yellow River at Necedah affecting Juneau County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening by 10 PM CDT.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO EARLY THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding is likely.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night to early Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 8.5 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage is expected to be reached early Monday
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Vernon County prepares for upcoming storm season

  • Updated
VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW)- As March comes to an end, the Coulee Region can expect to see some April showers.

Vernon County is preparing their alert systems for the upcoming storm season.

siren

Each city and village is equipped with at least one outdoor siren.

The sirens are used to alert the public of potential storms.

Director of Emergency Management of Vernon County Brandon Larson said they often use the siren for straight winds and tornado alerts, but that is not always the case. He advised that if you hear the siren it is important to get to safety.

"Get inside a structure whether it's a vehicle, or inside a business or a home and get more information because you might not know exactly what that is for," Larson said.

larson

Larson said you should have multiple ways to access weather forecasts, such as television, an app or mass text alerts.

Vernon County is set to begin testing sirens monthly starting April until September on the first Monday of each month at 11 a.m.

You can always stay up to date on changing conditions through our WXOW Weather App available on Apple and Android.

