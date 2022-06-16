Vernon County residents clean up after storm

VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WXOW)- Vernon County residents dealt with the aftermath of the storm that hit June 15th.
In Hillsboro, community members picked up tree branches and debris from yards and assessed property damages.
Hillsboro resident Kenny Meseberg claimed he did not see any tornadoes, but witnessed heavy rain fall and strong winds.
He said the hardest hit area was the Mount Vernon Cemetery.
"The biggest thing here is the cemetery," Meseberg said. "There were about eight or ten trees that blew over or had the tops blew off of them."
In White City, parts of residential buildings were collapsed and mobile homes destroyed.
According to Director of Emergency Management of Vernon County Brandon Larson, a mobile home was found on Morning Star Road that was pushed approximately 30-40 feet from where it was originally parked.
The National Weather service is collecting damage information of those effected in that area to properly identify the type of storm that occurred.