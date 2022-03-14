Vernon County Sheriff reports mystery shopper scam

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Vernon County Sheriff's Office said they are getting reports of the latest scam going around the area-this one involving mystery shopping.
In this instance, the sheriff's office said people receive letters in the mail from a business called PINNACLE Research Survey Shopper Program, or the Champion Development Group. Several names and/or addresses are being used. On the letter is the name Richardson W of 2301 E. Saint Elmo Rd, Austin, Texas 78744 and an email address of michael.moore2341@gmail.com. Another address used is 1915 Spencer, Wylie, Texas 75097.
Also along with the letters is a Postal Money Order for $980. It is also part of the scam and is not any good according to the sheriff's office.
Sheriff John Spears advises any residents that do receive this letter in the mail is to not respond to it in any way. Instead, report it to either your local police or the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.