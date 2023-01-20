Vernon County Sheriff's Department nearly doubles school walk throughs

STODDARD, Wis. (WXOW) -- Local sheriff's departments are equipped to handle many challenges in their day-to-day roles and for the Vernon County Sheriff's Department area schools are a priority.
With nearly 20 schools in the county, officers visit schools as often as they can.
"I ask my guys during the daytime and night shifts to do walk throughs during school time," Vernon County Sheriff's Department Lt. Jason Crume said. "Also to do the sporting events."
The sheriff's department nearly doubled its school walk throughs last year, from 263 in 2021 to 517 in 2022.
"I'm glad those numbers are up-that is exactly what we want," Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson said. "The officer may sit and eat lunch with the students, we encourage that, the school encourages that, or we may just five or ten minutes to just do a quick walk through."
Torgerson said one of the main reasons for the increase in walk throughs was new officers joining the force and more wanting to be involved with area schools.
The school visits and walk throughs can actually help both the school and the sheriff's department.
"They do help us with other trainings and things that we do within our building, as far as ALICE trainings and emergency trainings," Stoddard Elementary School Principal & PE Teacher Derek Fuglsang said. "We have a really good reunification plan that they've helped us with."
Building relationships between the sheriff's department and students can help actually help the officers be pro-active.
"A lot of times, when we go into these schools, I'll go and talk to the principal right away," Vernon County Sheriff's Department Patrol Sgt. Luke Sellers said. "Sometimes, there's some specific things they want our help with. A lot of times, we'll just sit down with those specific kids and have little chats about what happened and move forward from there, rather than it evolving into a big situation."
Sheriff Torgerson said the hope is to continue growing their partnership with schools which could include attending more evening events or a potential officer assigned specifically to school districts.