Vernon County Sheriff's Office investigating reported shooting in De Soto

Kenneth Hanson
Kraig Hanson Sr.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)-- The Vernon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported shooting that occurred between a father and son in De Soto.

Officials say they found Kraig Hanson Sr., 61 of De Soto, walking along the road reporting that he was accidentally shot in the head by his son Kenneth Hanson, 38 of De Soto.

After unsuccessful attempts to contact Kenneth, a search warrant was executed where police found the firearm.

Officials say that the gun was not recently fired, but evidence found was consistent with someone being struck with the firearm itself, not by a bullet.

Kenneth was arrested and booked for battery and disorderly conduct. He posted a $650 cash bond and was released but is due back in court on October 4.

Kraig was later arrested and booked for felon possession of a firearm, battery and disorderly conduct.

He appeared in court and was released on a $5,000 signature bond. He is due back in court on September 26th.

The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff's Office. 

