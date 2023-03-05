 Skip to main content
Vernon County Sheriff's Office looking for missing La Farge area man

Vernon County missing man.jpg

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Vernon County Sheriff's Office is looking for La Farge area man who failed to return home Sunday evening. 

They are looking for Richard G. Hoffer, 76. 

The sheriff's office said he left his residence on Maple Ridge, east of La Farge early Sunday evening around 5 pm. They said he should have returned by now. 

He is driving a gray 2015 Toyota Tundra with WI license plate number 205821.

If anyone has seen Mr. Hoffer or has information, you're asked to contact the Vernon County Sheriff's Office at 608-637-2124. 

