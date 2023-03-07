 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm With Significant Accumulations Expected...

.A winter storm is expected to move across the region Thursday
afternoon and night. This system should bring significant snow
accumulations to the area south of Interstate 94. The heaviest
period of snow looks to be Thursday evening when rates around an
inch per hour look to be possible. This would cause the snow to
accumulate quickly with dangerous travel conditions developing.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Vernon County Sheriff's set to bring in new dispatch technology

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW)- After applying for a grant in August, the Vernon County Sheriff's Department received $237,772.59 from the State of Wisconsin to move the department forward to implementing Next Generation 911 (NG911).

NG911 is a national movement that aims to improve call routing and broad-based interoperability including other safety enhancements to public safety.

Dispatch

Vernon County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Supervisor Sgt. Bruce Olson said the new equipment will allow dispatch to communicate with other forms of communication than just phone calls.

"They are able text us in a 9-1-1 call if they are not able to talk," Sgt. Olson said. "For example a domestic abuse victim or someone that is hearing impaired that is not able to talk but they can text into us."

Sgt. Olson said they can also receive photographs through text. He added that texting in some areas in Vernon County may be more efficient than calling as cell service in some areas are weak.

Sheriff's Office

NG911 also helps the Sheriff's Office to transfer data and calls to other 911 systems around the state.

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office hopes to have the equipment fully installed by January 2024.

