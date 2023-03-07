Vernon County Sheriff's set to bring in new dispatch technology

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW)- After applying for a grant in August, the Vernon County Sheriff's Department received $237,772.59 from the State of Wisconsin to move the department forward to implementing Next Generation 911 (NG911).
NG911 is a national movement that aims to improve call routing and broad-based interoperability including other safety enhancements to public safety.
Vernon County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Supervisor Sgt. Bruce Olson said the new equipment will allow dispatch to communicate with other forms of communication than just phone calls.
"They are able text us in a 9-1-1 call if they are not able to talk," Sgt. Olson said. "For example a domestic abuse victim or someone that is hearing impaired that is not able to talk but they can text into us."
Sgt. Olson said they can also receive photographs through text. He added that texting in some areas in Vernon County may be more efficient than calling as cell service in some areas are weak.
NG911 also helps the Sheriff's Office to transfer data and calls to other 911 systems around the state.
The Vernon County Sheriff's Office hopes to have the equipment fully installed by January 2024.