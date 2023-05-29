 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 11 PM CDT MONDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory FOR Ozone...in effect from noon to 11 PM CDT
Monday.

This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Crawford, Grant, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse,
Monroe, Richland, Taylor, Trempealeau and Vernon.

Due to warm temperatures, low humidity, and gradual buildup of
pollutants, the air quality index for ozone is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such
as asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy
outdoor exertion.

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

Vernon County traffic stop nets two arrests on drug charges and warrants

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - A Vernon County Sheriff's deputy who stopped to check on a vehicle parked on the side of the road ends up arresting the occupants. 

Around 5:22 a.m. Sunday, the deputy stopped by the vehicle parked along Highway 27 just south of US 14 in rural Viroqua. 

When he checked the driver's identification, it turned out that Edward A. Boyston, 42, of Caledonia, Minnesota, had a revoked driver's license and an outstanding arrest warrant in Minnesota. 

The passenger, Mariah C. Williamson, 24, of La Crosse, also had an outstanding warrant from the WI Dept. of Corrections. 

A search of the car turned up drug paraphernalia indicating the use of methamphetamine. 

Williamson also had on her debit cards and identification belonging to other people. 

Both were taken into custody and to the Vernon County Jail where they await a court appearance. 

