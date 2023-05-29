Vernon County traffic stop nets two arrests on drug charges and warrants

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - A Vernon County Sheriff's deputy who stopped to check on a vehicle parked on the side of the road ends up arresting the occupants.
Around 5:22 a.m. Sunday, the deputy stopped by the vehicle parked along Highway 27 just south of US 14 in rural Viroqua.
When he checked the driver's identification, it turned out that Edward A. Boyston, 42, of Caledonia, Minnesota, had a revoked driver's license and an outstanding arrest warrant in Minnesota.
The passenger, Mariah C. Williamson, 24, of La Crosse, also had an outstanding warrant from the WI Dept. of Corrections.
A search of the car turned up drug paraphernalia indicating the use of methamphetamine.
Williamson also had on her debit cards and identification belonging to other people.
Both were taken into custody and to the Vernon County Jail where they await a court appearance.