Veterans Bonanza to offer assistance to area veterans

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Veterans and their families can get connected to services and resources they may need at an upcoming event at the La Crosse Center on November 5.
The sixth annual Veterans Bonanza is described as an "educational networking event for veterans, their families, and those who support veterans in our community" according to organizers.
Several dozen vendors including representatives from healthcare, housing, employment, education, benefits, and financial assistance are just a few of those participating in the Saturday event.
It runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“Our mission is to connect veterans and their families with the multitude of resources available locally to help and support them,” said Kathy Thoen, La Crosse County Veterans Service Coordinator.