Veterans Breakfast returns to UWL

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - Veterans enjoyed a free breakfast and short program on Friday morning at the UW La Crosse Fieldhouse.
The event returned after a two year hiatus due to COVID-19. The Freedom Honor Flight group as well as the UW-La Crosse Athletic Department made the event happen. Student volunteers served up the food and beverages to the vets.
"It's just a great way to interact with our veterans," said Senior Tyler Shackle. "We show them how much we apprecitate them."
Fellow classmate Nolan Paar also wanted to get involved with the event.
"Coming out here and serving some breakfast to some veterans, making sure we have all the coffee filled," Paar said. "It's about doing everything we can to make sure they're enjoying their morning."
The breakfast also was a chance for some old friends to get together. It was a very special reunion for four La Crosse vets George Bell, Peter Opitz, Bill McArthur and Jim Bantle. When they were friends as young men, they were all drafted at the same time as well as all being sent to Vietnam. All four were also able to make it back home. They recalled some stories on how they'd tried to keep in touch while in Vietnam all those years ago.
"We're writing letters back and forth," said Peter Opitz. "One day Bill walks across the airstrip I'm at, he runs into me and says 'Pete, you don't have to mail a letter, all you have to do is walk across the airstrip! That's where I am."
A short program followed, including the North Woods Elementary 5th grade students singing various patriotic songs. The morning concluded with a special address from Jim Crigler. The Winona area resident was a combat helicopter pilot in Vietnam. He spoke to the special merit all veterans can claim for their time in service.
"We all made that sacrifice and whether you served in combat or supported someone in combat or whether you never left the United States, you still took that oath,' Crigler said.