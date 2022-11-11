Veterans Memorial Site breaks ground at Riverside Park

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- On Friday the La Crosse City Vision Foundation moved forward with the Veterans Memorial that will be placed at Riverside Park.
Organization officials along with sponsors and donors broke ground at the location of the memorial.
La Crosse City Vision Foundation Vice President Carol Gross said anyone can purchase a granite brick to have a veterans named engraved at on it and placed at the site.
"We have a beautiful park that has over 50,000 people all the time walking around," Gross said. "We needed to do something for our vets we need them to know how much we appreciate and value them."
The cost to purchase a 12x12 brick will be $1,000 and a 6x6 brick will be $500.
Click here to learn about purchasing a brick
The City Vision Foundation is in the process of raising $500,000 for the project. The memorial is funded through the La Crosse City Foundation Board and through donations from businesses and sponsors.
The memorial is scheduled for placement in the park sometime in the early spring.