Victims in Black River Falls fatal crash identified

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - The three people killed in a vehicle that collided with a semi-trailer early Saturday morning near Black River Falls are identified by the Wisconsin State Patrol.
The victims are identified as Leonard Robert Hopinka, 34, of Black River Falls; Tyler Edward Decorah, 36, of Black River Falls; and Jorden Lee Vidana, 35, of Onalaska.
The state patrol said the three were in a vehicle when it collided with a semi around 1:36 a.m. at Andrews Road and Highway 54.
A statement from the WSP said the semi was leaving a parking lot and trying to cross Highway 54 and go into a Kwik Trip parking lot. As it crossed the highway, the car, driven by Hopinka, which was headed westbound, hit the trailer.
When emergency responders got to the scene, all three people were deceased.
The state patrol said none of the three were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash..
The state patrol continues to investigate the incident.