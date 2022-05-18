Video games, bikes and more all at the La Crosse Spring Auction

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse 2022 Spring Auction kicks off on Saturday, May 18 at the Bike Barn in Isle La Plume.
The auction features many items including lawn mowers, video games, and the most popular item-bicycles.
All of the items that are up for auction have been recovered by the city and were not registered or claimed within 90 days.
Police Property and Evidence Technician Stephanie Gavrilos said this is a good time to catch a deal.
"Usually people can get a bike at a reasonable cost," Gavrilos said. "It's always interesting to see what items the police department has as well. You just never know what you are gonna see."
The viewing starts at 9:00 a.m. with bidding beginning at 10:00 a.m.