Video of Trump's deposition in E. Jean Carroll trial released to the public

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...Wisconsin... Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, La Crosse and Houston Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1100 PM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse. * WHEN...Until Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Portions of Goose Island County Park begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 12.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Friday was 13.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Monday morning and continue falling to 10.7 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&