BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values around 100.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Vietnam Memorial Moving Wall returns to Houston, MN

HOUSTON, Minn. - (WXOW) - The Vietnam Memorial Moving Wall was delivered and installed in Houston's Trailhead Park on Thursday morning.

It's an opportunity for anyone to see the special travelling monument over the same weekend as Hoedown Days. The last time the moving wall monument was on display in Houston was 20 years ago.

Vietnam two

The moving wall monument was in Houston 20 years ago, with an estimated over 25,000 visitors.

"Oh man," said veteran John Geiwitz. "I would have, off the top of my head...say over 25,000 people showed up, just for this....and a lot of tears."

The replica is half the size of the monument in Washington D.C. but still stretches out over 200 feet, with large black panels displaying the over 58,000 names of the men and women who died fighting the war.

vietnam wall one

The wall stretches out around 200 feet long and contains the over 58,000 names of the men and women who died fighting in Vietnam.

The last time we had it here we had one lady who sat in the rain for 45 minutes," said American Legion Post 423 member Lyle Ellis. "Right in front of the wall, came to find out it was her father's name...her father that she had never met."

The monument holds memories as well as a way to start conversations with those who don't know much or anything about the Vietnam War.

"Just putting it up, looking at all the names, and of course my grandson and I talk about the military," Geiwitz said.

The monument was brought to town through the efforts of American Legion Post 423. They also asked for and received volunteers for guard the wall 24 hours a day. 

"I just hope everyone has a chance to come out and visit as see the wall," Ellis said. 

The Vietnam Memorial moving wall will be open for viewing now through July 31st. 

