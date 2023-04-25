Viking Elementary recongnized for success in raising student achivement

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW)- The Viking Elementary School was recognized by Solution Tree as they awarded the school as a Model Professional Learning Community at Work.
The school was awarded after displaying criteria that is dedicated to professional learning community concepts. Some include a focus on learning, budling a collaborative culture and creating a results orientation.
Principal of Viking Elementary Bonnie Striegel said the award was the culmination of her career, but the work is far from over.
"We celebrate this award but we also know there is work to do. We never stop learning and growing to make the world a better place. So we continue to work at putting systems in place to make us even better than we are right now," Striegel said.
1 out of 500 schools in the United States and Canada receive this honor. Viking Elementary is 1 out of the 6 elementary schools that received this award in Wisconsin.