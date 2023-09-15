 Skip to main content
Village of Holmen invests in three new parks

  • Updated
HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - The Village of Holmen is proudly showing off three new parks in the community.

Seven Bridges Park

On Thursday night there was a grand opening for the Seven Bridges Park on Holmen's Northside. The new space is equipped with a community shelter, playground, walking trails, a baseball/softball field and soccer fields. 

This is just one of three parks the village invested $4 million in. Holmen's Village President, Patrick Barlow, said this is something very much needed in the community.

"It's important for the village to meet the needs of people in the community," Barlow said. "And providing these park facilities is one critical part of that plan, as well as our great park and rec activities that we plan to hold here at each of these parks."

People can also check out the new Pertzsch Farm Park on the southside of Holmen, and the McGilvray Park on the northwest side of Holmen.

