Vinyl finding new fans, more sales

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - For the first time since 1987, sales of vinyl records surpassed those of compact discs. According to the end of year report from the recording industry association, record sales have been going up in numbers for the last 16 years.
"I think what happened is during the pandemic, younger buyers spurred interest in it," said Kelly Wilde, Program Director at WKBH. "Wandering around your house during quarantine and you find your dad's box of LP's and are like...what are these?"
The vinyl sound is also something different for listeners using a turntable for the first time.
"The sound of it," said Wilde. "It sounds different, it sounds fuller and I think that's what attracts people to it."
It also offers an experience that CD's or streaming services cannot...a physical presence.
"People like the tactile stuff," said Keith Carr of Classic Hits 94.7. "They like being able to cue up a record."
It's also nostalgic.
"I love vinyl, I grew up on vinyl," said Ezra Wall, Regional Director for Wisconsin Public Radio. "I used to get up early on Saturday mornings and my parents said the only rule is if you don't wake us up you can play your records."
While vinyl is on the rise, popular and generating big sales, streaming services are still at the top. Streaming music still compromises about 84% of recorded music revenue.