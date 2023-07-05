 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vinyl finding new fans, more sales

  • Updated
  • 0

What's old is new again in the world of music, the vinyl album is back and proving to be a big hit.

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - For the first time since 1987, sales of vinyl records surpassed those of compact discs. According to the end of year report from the recording industry association, record sales have been going up in numbers for the last 16 years.

record one

Vinyl is finding a whole new audience as current artists are releasing music in the record format.

"I think what happened is during the pandemic, younger buyers spurred interest in it," said Kelly Wilde, Program Director at WKBH. "Wandering around your house during quarantine and you find your dad's box of LP's and are like...what are these?"

The vinyl sound is also something different for listeners using a turntable for the first time.

"The sound of it," said Wilde. "It sounds different, it sounds fuller and I think that's what attracts people to it."

It also offers an experience that CD's or streaming services cannot...a physical presence.

"People like the tactile stuff," said Keith Carr of Classic Hits 94.7. "They like being able to cue up a record."

It's also nostalgic.

"I love vinyl, I grew up on vinyl," said Ezra Wall, Regional Director for Wisconsin Public Radio. "I used to get up early on Saturday mornings and my parents said the only rule is if you don't wake us up you can play your records."

While vinyl is on the rise, popular and generating big sales, streaming services are still at the top. Streaming music still compromises about 84% of recorded music revenue.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Tags

Recommended for you