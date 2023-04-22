Vinyl lovers turn out for annual Record Day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – The third Saturday of April is a big day for those who like their music on vinyl as Record Day is celebrated around the world.
In La Crosse, vinyl enthusiasts started lining up outside Deaf Ear Records as early as 6:30 a.m. hoping to nab one of the albums released specially for Record Day.
Lauren Dochnahl said she got in line around 7:30 a.m. She had her eyes on a special release from Taylor Swift.
“I’m here for Taylor Swift’s limited edition “Folklore Long Pond Studio Sessions,” she said.
The album was recorded as a special for Disney that was pressed on vinyl just for Record Day.
In recent years vinyl has made a resurgence, at first thanks to audiophiles who preferred the sound of music through the needle on a vinyl LP, but industry leaders say sales have increased even more as young people, like Dochnahl, discover the more traditional format.
Like others of her generation, Dochnahl said she started collecting vinyl a few years ago after finding the experience much more satisfying.
“I think it’s just holding it in your hand,” she said. “I think it’s the aesthetic, the vibe, of having the vinyl albums in your house and being able to whip ‘em out and play ‘em.”
Each year artists issue special releases for Record Day. Many will re-release one of their remastered albums while others will issue special box sets.
Those in line outside Deaf Ear said they were looking for releases from Pearl Jam, Van Halen and Paul McCartney.
In the store, the place was buzzing as the large crowd browsed through the record bins taking their time to inspect the album art and liner notes before making their purchase.
The most highly sought after releases were gone in a hurry, but that did not stop many of the customers from taking the time to find something to their liking.