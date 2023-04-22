Vinyl lovers turn out for annual Record Day

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Minnesota...Wisconsin...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Vernon, Allamakee,
Crawford and Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Clayton,
Crawford and Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Vernon and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Buffalo and
Winona Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Pepin and
Wabasha Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

.The combination of snow melt and recent rainfall has resulted in
rising river levels along the Mississippi River. Moderate to major
flooding is expected along the Mississippi River from Lake City, MN
to Dubuque, IA. The river will likely crest somewhere between April
26 and April 29 north of La Crosse, and on or after April 29th south
of La Crosse. There could be an extended crest south of La Crosse.
This is dependent upon the amount or precipitation that falls late
next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 530 AM CDT.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is
forecast. This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street
near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La
Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on
Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:15 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 15.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 5:15 PM CDT Saturday was 15.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.1
feet early Thursday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.4 feet on 04/18/2001.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

.The combination of snow melt and rainfall has resulted in moderate
flooding for Galesville and minor flooding for Black River Falls
this weekend.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 14.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 3:00 PM CDT Saturday was 14.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Wednesday evening and continue falling to 8.8 feet Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
14.4 feet on 06/08/1980.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Vinyl lovers turn out for annual Record Day

  • Updated
  • 0
Dear Ear Records

The third Saturday of April is a big day for those who like their music on vinyl as Record Day is celebrated around the world.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – The third Saturday of April is a big day for those who like their music on vinyl as Record Day is celebrated around the world.

In La Crosse, vinyl enthusiasts started lining up outside Deaf Ear Records as early as 6:30 a.m. hoping to nab one of the albums released specially for Record Day.

Lauren Dochnahl said she got in line around 7:30 a.m. She had her eyes on a special release from Taylor Swift.

“I’m here for Taylor Swift’s limited edition “Folklore Long Pond Studio Sessions,” she said.

The album was recorded as a special for Disney that was pressed on vinyl just for Record Day. 

Record Shopping

In recent years vinyl has made a resurgence, at first thanks to audiophiles who preferred the sound of music through the needle on a vinyl LP, but industry leaders say sales have increased even more as young people, like Dochnahl, discover the more traditional format.

Like others of her generation, Dochnahl said she started collecting vinyl a few years ago after finding the experience much more satisfying.

“I think it’s just holding it in your hand,” she said. “I think it’s the aesthetic, the vibe, of having the vinyl albums in your house and being able to whip ‘em out and play ‘em.”

Each year artists issue special releases for Record Day. Many will re-release one of their remastered albums while others will issue special box sets.

Crowds for Record Day

Those in line outside Deaf Ear said they were looking for releases from Pearl Jam, Van Halen and Paul McCartney.

In the store, the place was buzzing as the large crowd browsed through the record bins taking their time to inspect the album art and liner notes before making their purchase.

The most highly sought after releases were gone in a hurry, but that did not stop many of the customers from taking the time to find something to their liking.

