Viola man arrested on multiple drug charges

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - A traffic stop led to the arrest of a Viola man and the seizure of fifteen pounds of marijuana and methamphetamine.
Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson said that Hunter M. Volden, 23, was arrested on a probation violation on April 6 during a traffic stop. He was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped in Viola around 5:15 a.m.
Volden was out on bond on drug charges dating to November 2022.
After he was jailed, Sheriff Torgerson said a multi-agency drug investigation picked up momentum and led to a search warrant for a Viola residence that afternoon.
Drugs seized include about fifteen pounds of raw Marijuana, more than three hundred grams of THC Wax, and several grams of Methamphetamine. The estimated street value of these drugs exceeds forty thousand dollars according to Sheriff Torgerson.
Volden remains in custody on a $15,000 cash bond pending a May 3 court appearance where formal charges are expected to be filed.