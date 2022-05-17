Viroqua-area law enforcement holds memorial for fallen officers

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Viroqua Police Department, other agencies and community members honored lives of fallen officers at a memorial Tuesday.
The annual event serves as something Vernon County Deputy Jay Vosseteig, mounted on his horse Leon during the ceremony, feels is significant for all officers to do.
"It’s a time that we stop and remind each other of the importance and the sanctity of life and how short it can be," Vosseteig said. "We take time to honor those. It’s important that we come together and the community comes together to do that.”
Sheriff John Spears said this memorial will be his last leading the Vernon Co. department after announcing he will step down at the end of his term. Spears said he feels grateful that the community comes together to support law enforcement everywhere.
"We're very proud of the memorial service that we've had here," Spears said. "We've been doing this for many, many years. I've been a part of it as an honor guard member, as a deputy sheriff, and now as sheriff to help put this on. It is an honor and they do a great job."
“It’s always amazing to me how many people we meet who have relatives that either are serving in law enforcement or have served. I’ve heard several more today where there was a history of service in their own families. I think it is important. For even those that don’t, it’s just that chance to come out and say ‘thank you’ to the officers in attendance.”
Among the officers remembered at the event who have died in years past:
- Curtis Starry (Viroqua Police Department - 1953)
- Michael Cook (Viola Police Department - 1976)
- Bobbie Dickson (Vernon County Sheriff's Office - 1986)
Officers remembered who died in Wisconsin in 2021 include:
- Dan Creighbaum (Wisconsin Department of Corrections)
- Joseph Kurer (Fond du Lac Police Department)
- Daniel Daly (Beloit Police Department)
- Daniel Stainbrook (Wisconsin State Patrol)
- Chad Christiansen (Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs)
There was also mention of 29 K-9 officers who have died since the start of 2021, including eight this year.
The guest speaker of the event was Chief Phil Stittleburg of the La Farge Fire Department.