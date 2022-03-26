 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

For the Black River...including Neillsville, Black River Falls,
Galesville...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 12.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CDT Saturday was 12.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.5
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late
tonight.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Viroqua Driftless Dribblers hit the court for Granny Basketball

GRANNY BASKETBALL.jpg

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) -- Returning after taking two years off, the Viroqua Driftless Dribblers played a double header Saturday against the Harpers Ferry Fireflies and the Dubuque Kipper Cuties.

The Viroqua Driftless Dribblers is in its fourth season, having taken two years off because of COVID. 

The Granny Basketball league follows the rules set from 1920's girls' basketball.

"There's no running, there's no jumping and you can only dribble twice," Pat Peterson said. "The granny ball is worth three points as compared to the line that you would have in traditional basketball now."

Additionally there's no contact between players and the court is split into three zones. 

GRANNY Basketball tourn.jpg

Driftless Dribbler's Coach Kim Littel said that the team still works up a sweat and that stretching is important but overall it's fun.

"Getting together and everyone laughing and a good time," Littel said. "We're the fun team to play because we just have a good time and if we win - great. We don't usually win but we have won games then that's all there is to it. It's just wonderful; it's just a lot of fun."

The Granny Basketball league is dedicated to honoring the women who came before them while promoting the camaraderie and sportsmanship through the women of the 21st Century. 

GRANNY BB.jpg

The league is made up of women over 50 in 36 teams across the U.S. and continues to grow. 

Visit the Granny Basketball league for more information on the growing sport. 