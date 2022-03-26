Viroqua Driftless Dribblers hit the court for Granny Basketball

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) -- Returning after taking two years off, the Viroqua Driftless Dribblers played a double header Saturday against the Harpers Ferry Fireflies and the Dubuque Kipper Cuties.
The Viroqua Driftless Dribblers is in its fourth season, having taken two years off because of COVID.
The Granny Basketball league follows the rules set from 1920's girls' basketball.
"There's no running, there's no jumping and you can only dribble twice," Pat Peterson said. "The granny ball is worth three points as compared to the line that you would have in traditional basketball now."
Additionally there's no contact between players and the court is split into three zones.
Driftless Dribbler's Coach Kim Littel said that the team still works up a sweat and that stretching is important but overall it's fun.
"Getting together and everyone laughing and a good time," Littel said. "We're the fun team to play because we just have a good time and if we win - great. We don't usually win but we have won games then that's all there is to it. It's just wonderful; it's just a lot of fun."
The Granny Basketball league is dedicated to honoring the women who came before them while promoting the camaraderie and sportsmanship through the women of the 21st Century.
The league is made up of women over 50 in 36 teams across the U.S. and continues to grow.
Visit the Granny Basketball league for more information on the growing sport.