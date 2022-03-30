Viroqua Family & Children's Center holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new solar panels

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Family & Children's Center in Viroqua cut the ribbon on their new 62 kilowatt solar farm. The solar farm, along with a bank of batteries, will allow the center to reduce their carbon footprint far into the future.
"Over time we will be completely energy self-sufficient which will help our agency, we are a nonprofit social service agency. Every little bit helps," President & CEO of the Family & Children's Center Tita Yutuc said.
Officials said even on a cloudy day, the new solar array is able to generate around 7 killawatts of energy.