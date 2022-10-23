Viroqua landmark named Wisconsin "Library of the Year"

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - The McIntosh Memorial Library in Viroqua has earned plenty of praise, but their newest award may be the facility's highest honor.
The Wisconsin Library Association has named it "Library of the Year" following a competitive application process. McIntosh staff had to receive letters of support, show proof of media coverage and marketing strategies as well as bring about creative innovation.
Library Director Trina Erickson was surprised when she heard they were being given the award but feels it's warranted as the library goes far beyond the norm.
“I think I was in shock actually when I was told the news because it’s a very competitive award," Erickson said. "I think we push the elements of what a public library does but still respect the basic principle foundations of what a public library is.”
The facility has the only after school program in all of Viroqua. They also unveiled their new aviary on Friday.
Maggie Strittmater, in charge of adult programming and outreach, says that all their progress has been worth it.
“I think it shows that our hard work is paying off," Strittmater said. "I think it goes to show exactly how wonderful and supportive our community and our patrons are of us. We would not be here without them, of course.”
The McIntosh Memorial Library is one of many key places to visit in Vernon County. Chris Clemens, Executive Director of Viroqua Chamber Main Street, says that people stop by for many reasons.
“Our library really is one of our most treasured community assets," Clemens said. "Not because of the repository of information that’s available here in their collection but also because of the outstanding after school programming that they do and the cultural awareness programming that they brought to this community last year. It was really second to none. Just a tremendous community asset that we couldn’t be more proud to have.”
The library also received praise from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation for their culturally diverse programming.
Here are some facts about the McIntosh Memorial Library:
- Founded in 1904, moved to current building in 2016
- Has three full-time staff members, 5 part-time and around 50 volunteers
- 10,390 people hold library cards (more than double the population of Viroqua)
- Possesses 52,169 items that can be checked out, including DVDs and CDs
- Offered 367 programs to the community in 2021 with a total of 17,827 attendees
- On pace to check out more than 150,000 items this year (was 201,033 before the pandemic in 2019)
- Library board consists of seven members