Viroqua man charged in illegal drug distribution scheme

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - One of the men that investigators said was at the center of a drug distribution ring that sold cocaine and fentanyl around the area is now charged with numerous felonies in connection with the crimes.
Louis Ray, 42, of rural Viroqua, had eight felony counts filed against him on Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court.
The criminal complaint said that Ray sold cocaine and fentanyl to confidential informants of the La Crosse Police over a several month period. In all, 184 grams of fentanyl and 100 grams of cocaine were purchased.
The drug sales also involved two other individuals, Timothy Cannon and Dante Ray, Jr., who the criminal complaint said helped with distributing the drugs.
On July 6, La Crosse Police along with several other police departments, county sheriff's offices, state law enforcement, ATF, and DEA executed search warrants at several locations in La Crosse, Vernon, and Jackson counties and arrested the three men. In the process, they searched several vehicles, residences and one business.
The criminal complaint said that the business, DRAP Apparel shop, in the 700 block of Rose Street, La Crosse Police Investigator James Mancuso said,
"Based on searching the DRAP Apparel shop, it appeared evident to me that this business was being used as an area to facilitate large amounts of Cocaine based on the 6 empty kilo wrappers, digital scales, and several dozens of plastic baggies, in which some of these baggies had the corners missing from them.
It also should be noted that during the course of this investigation, I have not observed any business patrons coming into the store, except for Dante Ray Sr., Louis Ray, and Dante Ray Jr. I also noticed that clothes on the mannequins in the windows have not been changed in approximately 3 months and it appeared this shop was specifically being used as a front to sell illegal narcotics during this drug investigation."
Dante Ray, Sr. has not been charged in this case.
The complaint details the arrest of Ray near an apartment he used in Black River Falls. It said that after he was taken to the Jackson County Jail, he tore open a package of fentanyl he had concealed on his body and spread it around part of the jail area. It forced an evacuation and decontamination of part of the jail area. No one was hurt by the fentanyl although two Department of Criminal Investigation agents and Ray were taken to a Black River Falls hospital as a precaution for the exposure to the drug.
During a court appearance on Wednesday, bond for Ray was set at $1 million cash.
He returns to court on July 31.