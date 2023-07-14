Viroqua man charged in illegal drug distribution scheme

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has extended an Air Quality
Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through noon Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may
experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from wildfires in Alberta and British Columbia
will move south across Minnesota following a cold front on Friday.
The sinking air associated with the cold front will push smoke
elevated in the atmosphere down to the surface. This will result in
poor air quality. Air quality will gradually improve on Saturday
with gradual clearing across Minnesota from north to south. This
alert may need to be locally extended depending on how fast the
smoke dissipates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.
Keep windows closed to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

&&

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air;
Quality Advisory for Particulates...in effect until noon CDT Sunday.;

The Advisory will be in effect for all counties in Wisconsin;
including Taylor, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse,;
Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford, Richland, and Grant.;

Concentrations of Particulates may approach or exceed unhealthy;
standards. At this level of Particulates exposure...Members of;
sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public;
is not likely to be affected.;

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality;
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

Viroqua man charged in illegal drug distribution scheme

  • Updated
court gavel 2.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - One of the men that investigators said was at the center of a drug distribution ring that sold cocaine and fentanyl around the area is now charged with numerous felonies in connection with the crimes. 

Louis Ray, 42, of rural Viroqua, had eight felony counts filed against him on Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court. 

Louis Ray.jpg

The criminal complaint said that Ray sold cocaine and fentanyl to confidential informants of the La Crosse Police over a several month period. In all, 184 grams of fentanyl and 100 grams of cocaine were purchased. 

The drug sales also involved two other individuals, Timothy Cannon and Dante Ray, Jr., who the criminal complaint said helped with distributing the drugs. 

On July 6, La Crosse Police along with several other police departments, county sheriff's offices, state law enforcement, ATF, and DEA executed search warrants at several locations in La Crosse, Vernon, and Jackson counties and arrested the three men. In the process, they searched several vehicles, residences and one business.

The criminal complaint said that the business, DRAP Apparel shop, in the 700 block of Rose Street, La Crosse Police Investigator James Mancuso said, 

"Based on searching the DRAP Apparel shop, it appeared evident to me that this business was being used as an area to facilitate large amounts of Cocaine based on the 6 empty kilo wrappers, digital scales, and several dozens of plastic baggies, in which some of these baggies had the corners missing from them.

It also should be noted that during the course of this investigation, I have not observed any business patrons coming into the store, except for Dante Ray Sr., Louis Ray, and Dante Ray Jr. I also noticed that clothes on the mannequins in the windows have not been changed in approximately 3 months and it appeared this shop was specifically being used as a front to sell illegal narcotics during this drug investigation."

Dante Ray, Sr. has not been charged in this case. 

The complaint details the arrest of Ray near an apartment he used in Black River Falls. It said that after he was taken to the Jackson County Jail, he tore open a package of fentanyl he had concealed on his body and spread it around part of the jail area. It forced an evacuation and decontamination of part of the jail area. No one was hurt by the fentanyl although two Department of Criminal Investigation agents and Ray were taken to a Black River Falls hospital as a precaution for the exposure to the drug. 

During a court appearance on Wednesday, bond for Ray was set at $1 million cash. 

He returns to court on July 31. 

