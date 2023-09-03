 Skip to main content
Viroqua man extradited from ND to face criminal charges

By Kevin Millard

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - A Viroqua man wanted on several crimes including burglary and theft dating back to 2021 is extradited from North Dakota to Vernon County to answer to the charges. 

Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson said that Jesse James Britt, 48, was transported from the Cass County Jail in Fargo, North Dakota to the Vernon County Jail in Viroqua on August 31. 

Jesse James Britt.jpg

Britt was wanted for failing to appear in court for a November 2022 hearing on nine burglary and theft related charges. At the time, he was out on a $3,000 cash bond that he'd posted in September 2022. 

The charges are related to the break-in of an AT&T communications facility in rural Westby on March 2, 2021. An employee notified authorities of the illegal entry and vandalism to the facility. 

When a deputy went to the scene, he found Britt and another man, Benjamin Lee Britt, 47, of Viroqua inside the fenced off area around the facility. Burglary tools were found at the scene. Evidence found that day also was connected to a similar incident at the same AT&T facility the month before. 

Britt is also facing new charges stemming from a Viroqua Police investigation from February 2023 related to felony identity theft, felony bail jumping, and misdemeanor theft charges. An arrest warrant was in effect for Britt in regards to this case when he was apprehended in North Dakota. 

Britt had a bail hearing on Friday, September 1 in Vernon County Circuit Court, where he was given a $10,000 cash bond. He's due back in court on September 6. 